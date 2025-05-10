The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) has postponed the registration deadline for the recruitment of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) posts under (CEN) No. 01/2025. Eligible candidates can now apply for the posts on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in till May 19, 2025. Earlier, the registration deadline was May 11, 2025.

The correction window will open from May 22 to 31, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 9970 ALP posts.

Here’s the deferment notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 30 years as on July 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must already have the prescribed Educational/ Technical qualifications from a recognized Institute/ University as on the last date for submission of online application. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, Female, Transgender, Minorities, or Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates.

Steps to apply for APL posts 2025

Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ALP 2025 registration link Register and apply for the posts Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for APL posts 2025.