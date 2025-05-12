The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has released the Phase II interview schedule for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download the schedule from the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The Phase II interview will be conducted from May 26 to June 4 in two shifts: 9.00 am and 1.00 pm for 549 candidates.

“The e-Summon Letter of Personality Test (Interviews) of remaining candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s website https://www.upsc.gov.in and https://www.upsconline.in. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 506 vacancies, of which 186 are for BSF, 120 for CRPF, 100 for CISF, 58 for ITBP, and 42 for SSB.

Steps to download CAPF CAs Phase II interview schedule 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the What’s New section Click on the CAPF CA interview schedule 2024 link The interview schedule will appear on the screen Download the schedule and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CAPF CAs Phase 2 interview schedule 2024.