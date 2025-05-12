The Telangana Council for Higher Education (TGCHE) has declared the results of the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2025 (TG EAPCET 2025). Eligible candidates can download their results, rank cards from the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

The exams for the Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P) stream were held on April 29 and 30, and the exams for the Engineering stream were conducted from May 2 to 5, 2025.

TG EAPCET 2025 is being held for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2025-2026.

Steps to download TG EAPCET result 2025

Visit the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the result, rank card link for EAPCET 2025 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to TG EAPCET result 2025.

Direct link to TG EAPCET rank card 2025.