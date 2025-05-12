The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has officially released the admit cards for the Main Written Examination of the Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teachers-2024 recruitment. Candidates who have registered for the posts of Hindi Teacher, Sanskrit Teacher, Telugu Teacher, and Urdu Teacher can now download their hall tickets from the OSSC’s official website ossc.gov.in .

The written exams for Hindi, Telugu, Sanskrit, and Urdu teachers will be held between May 15 and May 17, 2025. The exam for the Physical Education Teacher post is scheduled for May 22, 2025, with the admit card for this post to be released on May 18. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 7,540 teaching posts across Odisha, of which 2,487 vacancies are specifically reserved for female candidates.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official OSSC website: ossc.gov.in Under the “What’s New” section, click on the admission link next to “Download the Admission letter of Main written of LTR Teachers-2024” Enter your username and password in the login section View and download your admit card Take a printout of the admit card for future reference

