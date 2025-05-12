The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, will soon release the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2025 or POLYCET 2025 results. Once out, eligible candidates can download their results from the official website polycetap.nic.in .

The results, initially scheduled for release on May 10, are now expected to be announced in the third week of May, starting today, May 12, 2025. The examination was conducted on April 30, 2025. The final answer key was released on May 6, 2025.

AP POLYCET 2025 is being conducted for admission to all diploma courses in Engineering/Non-Engineering/ Technology offered at Polytechnics/ Institutions in Andhra Pradesh State for 2025-2026.

Steps to download AP POLYCET result 2025

Visit the official website polycetap.nic.in On the homepage, click on the AP POLYCET 2025 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference