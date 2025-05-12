The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2025 exam city slip for May 17 and 18. Eligible candidates can download their exam city slip from the official website exams.nta.ac.in .

The exams are scheduled to be conducted on May 17, 18, 24, and 25 for a duration of 3 hours. Admit cards will be released later.

“The candidates may please note that this is not the admit card for examination. This is only an Advanced Intimation of the Exam City allotted where the Examination Centre will be located to facilitate the candidates,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download SWAYAM Jan 2025 admit card

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/ On the homepage, click on the SWAYAM January 2025 admit card link Key in your login details, and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SWAYAM Jan 2025 exam city slip.