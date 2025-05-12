The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) has released the revised exam schedule for the Chartered Accountants May 2025 exams. As per the notification, the Final and Intermediate examinations will be conducted from May 16 to 24, 2025.

The examinations will take place at the same examination centres and during the same time slots, i.e., from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm / 2.00 pm to 6.00 pm as notified previously. The CA Foundation May 2025 examination will be held as per the schedule i.e, from May 15 to 21, 2025.

Direct link to CA May 2025 revised exam schedule.

ICAI took to X and informed the release of the CA Final and Intermediate revised exam schedule.

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT - Revised Schedule of ICAI Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate & INTT-AT (PQC) Examinations, May 2025

Earlier , the Intermediate exams for Group I and Group II were scheduled to be conducted from May 3 to 7, and May 9 to 14, respectively. The Final examination for Group I and Group II was to be held from May 2 to 6, and May 8 to 1, 2025.