RSSB exam city slip out for JTA, Account Assistant posts; here’s direct link
Candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the exam city slip for the recruitment of Contractual Junior Technical Assistant and Contractual Account Assistant 2024. Eligible candidates can download their exam city slip from the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted on May 18 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm, and the admit card will be released on May 15, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2600 vacancies, of which 400 vacancies are for the posts of Account Assistant, and 2200 for Junior Technical Assistant posts.
Steps to download JTA, Account Assistant exam city slip
Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Login tab
Using your SSO ID, login to the portal and check the exam city slip
Download and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download exam city slip.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.