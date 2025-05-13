Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSSB ) has released the exam city slip for the recruitment of Contractual Junior Technical Assistant and Contractual Account Assistant 2024. Eligible candidates can download their exam city slip from the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted on May 18 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm, and the admit card will be released on May 15, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2600 vacancies, of which 400 vacancies are for the posts of Account Assistant, and 2200 for Junior Technical Assistant posts.

Steps to download JTA, Account Assistant exam city slip

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Login tab Using your SSO ID, login to the portal and check the exam city slip Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download exam city slip.