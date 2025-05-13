The Central Recruitment Board, Meghalaya Police has released the written test admit card for the posts of UBSI, Un-armed Branch Constable, AB Constable/ BB Constable/ MPRO GD/ Constable Handyman, MPRO Operator, Signal/ BN Operator, Fireman, Fireman Mechanic/Mechanic, Driver Fireman, and Driver Constable. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website megpolice.gov.in .

The written examination is scheduled to be conducted from May 18 to June 1, 2025, in various shifts. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2968 vacancies. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), written test, and interview round.

The PET Screening Test was held from December 13, 2024 to February 15, 2025.

Direct link to PET Screening Test result 2024.

Direct link to the written exam schedule.

Steps to download written exam admit card 2025

Visit the official website megpolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to Notice Board—Recruitment Click on the “Recruitment Update: Link for downloading Written Test admit card dated 12.05.2025” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

The verification process to identify inauthentic candidates is conducted throughout all stages of the recruitment process. If any candidate is found to have provided false or misleading information, their candidature is liable to be cancelled at any point, including after the publication of the final selection list, reads the notification.