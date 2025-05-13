The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) has declared the results of the Class 12th examination 2024-25. As per a report by Hindustan Times, 88.39% students have qualified the exam. The Class 12th exams were conducted from February 15 to April 4, 2025. Students can download their results through the official website cbse.gov.in using their roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

This year, the pass percentage for girls is 91.64%, and 85.70% for boys. Earlier, the board activated the Digilocker accounts for students to access their academic documents under the “Issued Documents” section. To qualify the examination, students must secure an aggregate score of 33%.

Steps to download Class 12th results 2025

Visit the official website cbse.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Results tab Click on the Class 12th result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the results Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Class 12th result 2025.