Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Jharkhand Scientific Assistant Competitive Exam 2025 (JSACE 2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jssc.nic.in till June 2, 2025.

The Commission aims to fill 23 vacancies. Applicants should be between the ages of 21 to 35 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Applicants can

Here’s the official notification.

Examination Fee

The applicants from ST/SC (Jharkhand) category are required to pay a fee of Rs 50, whereas Rs 100 applies to all other candidates.

Steps to apply for JSACE 2025

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JSACE 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for JSACE 2025.