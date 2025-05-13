The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10th examination 2024-25 results today, May 13. Students can download their results from the official website cbse.gov.in using their login credentials. Additionally, students can access their results through the DigiLocker platform and the UMANG mobile application.

As per a report by ToI, the overall pass percentage is 93.66%. A total of 23,71,939 students appeared for the exam, of which 22,21,636 have been declared qualified. Over 1.41 lakh (approximately 5.96%) students have been placed under compartment. The Class 10th exams were conducted from February 15 to March 18, 2025.

Steps to download Class 10th results 2025

Visit the official website cbse.gov.in , or www.digilocker.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Results tab Click on the Class 10th result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the results Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, CBSE Class 12th results are declared at cbseresults.nic.in. Applicants can download their results using their roll number, school number, and admit card ID. This year, the pass percentage for girls and boys is 91.64% and 85.70%, respectively. The total pass percentage is 88.39%.

Direct link to Class 12th result 2025.