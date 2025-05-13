The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially released the preliminary answer keys for the Mine Foreman (Grade-II) and Surveyor examinations conducted on February 23, 2025. Candidates can now view these documents on the board’s official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

If candidates have any objections regarding the answer options provided, they can file their objections online between 12.01 am on May 17 and 11.59 pm on May 19, 2025. A non-refundable fee of Rs 100 per question must be paid through the E-Mitra portal using a valid SSO ID.

Candidates are instructed to support each objection with references from standard and authentic textbooks, clearly mentioning the book name, page number, and the concerned question. Each candidate will be allowed to submit their objections only once. Once the objection window closes, the board will review the submissions and publish the final answer key accordingly.

Direct link to the notification.

Direct link to answer key for Mine Foreman

Direct link to answer key for Surveyor

The recruitment drive aims to fill 71 vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are for Surveyor and 42 for Foreman (Grade II) posts.

Fore more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.