The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the Class 10 SSC exam results, bringing an end to the anxious wait of lakhs of students across the state. According to The Indian Express, over 15 lakh students appeared for the exam.

This year’s overall pass percentage stands at 95.81%, a slight dip from last year's 95.91%, though still significantly higher than 2023's 93.83%. Among the nine divisions, Konkan emerged as the best performing district with a pass percentage of 99.01%, while Nagpur recorded the lowest at 94.73%. Girls continued to outperform boys in the SSC exams. While boys recorded a pass percentage of 94.56%, girls scored 97.21%, marking a 2.56% higher success rate.

Steps to check your result

Go to mahresult.nic.in . Click on the “View SSC Result” link Enter your roll number and mother’s first name Submit to view and download your marksheet Results are also available via SMS and DigiLocker

Direct link to the result.

For more information, students are advised to visit the official website here.