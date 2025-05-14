The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025 admit cards on the official website upsc.gov.in. Applicants can download their hall tickets for the exam scheduled to be conducted on May 25 across the country.

“The candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards and take a printout. e-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results of the Civil Services Examination, 2025. No paper Admit Card will be issued for this Examination. “Important Instructions to the candidates” appended with the e-Admit Card must be read carefully by the Candidates,” reads the notification.

The Commission notified a total of 979 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CSE Prelims 2025 admit card

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CSE Prelims 2025 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CSE Prelims 2025 admit card.