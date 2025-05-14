ICSI CSEET May 2025 result date out; check details here
Once out, candidates can download their results from the official website icsi.edu.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) May 2025 result release date. As per the notification, the results, along with subject-wise break-up marks, will be declared on May 15 at 2.00 pm on the official website www.icsi.edu.
The exams were conducted on May 3 and 5, 2025. To qualify the exam, candidates must score an aggregate of 50% marks and a minimum of 40% marks in each subject.
“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, May, 2025 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates,” reads the notification.
Here’s the official notification.
