The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has opened the objection window for the Group-4, Assistant Grade-3, Stenotypist, Stenographer, and Other Post Combined Recruitment Test 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now raise objections to the provisional answer key through the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The window is open till May 16, 2025. Once the objection window closes, the board will review the submissions and release a final answer key based on valid challenges.

The exam was conducted on May 3, 2025, in two shifts from 9.00 am to 11.00 am and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 966 vacancies

Steps to raise objections for Group-4 answer key

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in Click on the link for Group-4 Combined Recruitment Test 2024 under latest updates After selecting the right option, click on ‘Objection Tracker Login’ Log in using your application ID and date of birth Select the questions, upload documents and pay the required fee

Direct link to the objection window.

