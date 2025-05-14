The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the Class 12 board exam results today, May 14, 2025. Students who appeared for the exams can access their results by visiting the official website pseb.ac.in . The overall pass percentage stood at 91%.

As per a report by NDTV, girls outshone boys in this year’s PSEB Class 12 board exams, recording a pass percentage of 94.32%, while boys secured 88.08%. Non-government schools recorded the highest pass rate at 92.47%, while government schools had a slightly lower pass percentage of 91.01%.

How to check PSEB class 12 result 2025

Visit pseb.ac.in Click on ‘PSEB Class 12th Result 2025’ on the homepage Enter your roll number and date of birth View and download your result for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.