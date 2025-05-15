The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2025 Session 2 (JEE Main 2025 Session 2) Paper 2A (B. Arch) & 2B (B. Planning) (April 2025) provisional answer key. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and submit suggestions, if any, at jeemain.nta.nic.in till May 16, 2025.

A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion applies. JEE Mains Session 2 Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning), and Paper 2A and 2B (B. Arch and B. Planning both) were conducted on April 9, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JEE Mains Session 2 Paper 2 answer key

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, go to the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Paper 2 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to JEE Mains Session 2 Paper 2 answer key 2025.