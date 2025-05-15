The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of Research Officer, Medical Officer, Scientific Officer, and other posts in various departments under Advt. No. 05 - 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at upsc.gov.in till March 29, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 84 vacancies. Candidates can check the vacancy details, pay scale, educational qualification, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 25.

Steps to apply for UPSC posts 2025

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment — Online Recruitment Application Apply for the posts, fill in the details, and upload the required documents Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.