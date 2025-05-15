Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU), Lucknow, has officially released the admit cards for the Common Nursing Entrance Test (CNET) 2025 today, May 15, 2025. The examination is conducted for admission to the B.Sc Nursing (4-year) course for the academic session 2025-26 in all affiliated government and private nursing colleges across Uttar Pradesh. It is scheduled for May 21, 2025.

The CNET 2025 will be conducted in offline mode and in both English and Hindi languages across 20 designated cities including Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj, and Gautam Buddha Nagar. Admissions to all participating institutions will strictly be based on this entrance test; direct admissions are not permitted.

Steps to download the CNET 2025 admit card

Visit the official website abvmuup.edu.in Click on the link for CNET 2025 Select your course and click on the login option Enter your Registration ID and Password Download and print your admit card for future reference

Direct link to the information bulletin.

Direct link to download the admit card.

