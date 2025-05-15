The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the results of the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) session 2025 on the official website natboard.edu.in . The result is out for 30435 candidates. NEET MDS is conducted for admissions to various MDS courses.

Individual scorecard of the candidates can be downloaded on/ after May 23, 2025. The cut-of score (out of 960) for General/ EWS categories is 261, 244 for General PwBD, and 227 for SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC). The exams were conducted on April 19, 2025.

Steps to download NEET MDS result 2025

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in On the homepage, click on the NEET MDS 2025 result notification Click on the result link The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

