The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have re-released the preliminary answer keys today, May 15, 2025, for eight categories under CEN No. 04/2024 Paramedical Recruitment, following technical issues faced by several candidates earlier.

Candidates can submit their objections, if any, to the preliminary answer key until May 20, 2025, up to 11.59 pm. To raise an objection, a fee of Rs 50 per question is applicable, along with any bank service charges. In cases where the objection is found to be valid, the amount will be refunded.

Steps to download answer key

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in Under ‘Latest Notices’, click on the link for CBT Exam-Responses & Objections Fill the details, view your question paper and answer key Select the questions you want to challenge Pay the required fee and submit the objection

Direct link to the notification.

Direct link to the answer key/objection window.

