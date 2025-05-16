The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, or JEECUP has deferred the registration deadline for the UPJEE (Polytechnic) and UPJEE (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) Examination 2025 again. Eligible candidates can now apply for the exam on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in May 20, 2025.

Following the postponement of the registration deadline, a revised exam schedule is likely. However, the website still displays a notice stating that the admit card will be released soon. Candidates are advised to check the official website for updates regularly. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from May 20 to 28, 2025.

Here’s the postponement notification.

Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, exam schedule, exam pattern, syllabus, and other details available in the Information Bulletin below:

Here’s the JEECUP 2025 Information Bulletin.

Steps to register for UPJEE 2025

Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in On the homepage, click on the UPJEE 2025 registration link Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2025.

Direct link to apply for UPJEE (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) 2025.