Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) has released the Enforcement Constable Mains 2023 answer key. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website upsssc.gov.in till May 21, 2025.

The main exam was conducted on May 11 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 477 Enforcement Constables posts. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the written test, PET/PST scores, document verification, and a medical test.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download EC Mains answer key 2025

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Enforcement Constable Mains answer key 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to EC Mains answer key 2023.