The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the hall tickets for the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2025 or CUET UG 2025, on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in . The exams will be conducted from May 19 to 24, 2025. The advanced exam city intimation slip was released on May 7, 2025.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the details containing in the admit card, candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Meanwhile, NTA will soon announce the revised exam schedule for 76 candidates impacted by the technical glitch in the second shift on May 13, 2025. Admit cards of the affected candidates will be issued in due course.

“Due to technical glitches occurred during the examination process at Kite Polytechnic, Vawoosa, Rangreth, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India, 190007, of CUET (UG) 2025 examination scheduled on 13.05.2025 (Shift – II) in CBT mode could not be conducted for 76 candidates,” reads the notification.

