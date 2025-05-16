The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) declared the SSLC (Class 10) results today, May 16, 2025. Students who appeared for the examinations can now access their results through the official website tnresults.nic.in .

As per the report by NDTV, the Tamil Nadu SSLC board exams for 2025 were held between March 28 and April 15, with a total of 9,13,084 students registered for the examination. This includes 4,46,471 boys and 4,40,499 girls.

Performance Overview: Girls continue to lead

According to NDTV, the pass percentage has improved this year across both genders. In 2024, the overall pass percentage was 91.55%, with girls at 94.53% and boys at 88.58%.

In 2025, boys have recorded a pass percentage of 91.74%, while girls have again outshone them with a remarkable 95.88%.

Steps to check TN SSLC class 10 result

Visit the official website tnresults.nic.in Click on the link that says “TN SSLC Class Xth Std Results” Enter your registration number and date of birth Click on “Get Marks” The result will appear on the screen Download and save it for future reference

Direct link to the result.

For more details, students are advised to visit the official website here.