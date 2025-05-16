Today is the last day to apply for the Assistant Development Officer (ADO) post, announced by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC). Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online at the official website sssc.uk.gov.in . In case of any error, candidates will be allowed to make corrections in their applications between May 19 and May 21, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 45 vacancies for the post of ADO across cooperative departments in Uttarakhand. The written exam is tentatively scheduled for August 31, 2025.

Steps to apply for ADO post 2025

Visit the official website: sssc.uk.gov.in Click on the registration link for ADO posts on the homepage Complete the registration process and login Fill in the application form, pay the required fee and submit the form Download and print the application for future reference

Application Fee

The application fee for candidates belonging to the Unreserved/OBC category is Rs 300. For candidates from the SC/ST/EWS/PwD categories, the fee is Rs 150.

