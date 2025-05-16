The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has announced the results of the Common Entrance Examination for Engineering courses ( Assam CEE 2025 ) on the official website astu.ac.in . Assam CEE was conducted on April 27, 2025.

The candidates who intend to obtain their photocopy of the OMR answer sheet may apply for the same along with the prescribed fee of Rs 300 on or before May 29, 2025, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Assam CEE result 2025

Visit the official website astu.ac.in On the homepage, click on the Assam CEE result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Assam CEE result 2025.

Direct link to Assam CEE final answer key 2025.