Assam CEE result 2025 declared; download final answer key here
The results and final answer key is released on the official website astu.ac.in.
The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has announced the results of the Common Entrance Examination for Engineering courses (Assam CEE 2025) on the official website astu.ac.in. Assam CEE was conducted on April 27, 2025.
The candidates who intend to obtain their photocopy of the OMR answer sheet may apply for the same along with the prescribed fee of Rs 300 on or before May 29, 2025, reads the notification.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Assam CEE result 2025
Visit the official website astu.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the Assam CEE result 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Assam CEE result 2025.
Direct link to Assam CEE final answer key 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.