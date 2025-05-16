The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications for 24 vacant posts of Assistant Environmental Engineer under the Bihar State Pollution Control Board. Eligible candidates can begin applying from May 19, 2025, through the official BPSC website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in . The last date to submit the online application is June 10, 2025.

To be eligible for the post, candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree or an equivalent qualification (B.E./B.Tech./AMIE) in Chemical, Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, or Environmental Engineering. B.Sc. Engineering degree considered equivalent to B.E./B.Tech. is also valid.

Steps to apply online

Visit the official BPSC website bpsc.bihar.gov.in Open the ‘Apply Online’ tab Click on ‘BPSC Online Application’ Enter your username and password to log in Fill in the required details, pay the fee and submit the application form

Application Fee

General category candidates and other unreserved applicants must pay Rs 750, while candidates belonging to SC, ST, all categories of women, and persons with disabilities (with 40% or more disability) are eligible for a reduced fee of Rs 200.

