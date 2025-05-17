Allahabad University PGAT 2025 registration deadline extended; here’s direct link
Candidates can apply for the exam at allduniv.ac.in till May 20, 2025.
Allahabad University (AU) has deferred the Post Graduate Admission Test 2025 (PGAT 2025) registration deadline up to May 20, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website allduniv.ac.in. The form correction window will open from May 22 to 23, 2025.
PGAT 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on June 10, 11, 12 and 13, 2025. The exam is being conducted for the Post Graduate Admission Test for the various PG (M.A., M.Sc., M.Com., B.Ed. M.Ed., M.B.A., etc.) and other Professional Courses (LL.B., LL.M. and IPS).
Here’s the detailed notification.
Here’s the deferment notification.
Application Fee
|Category
|PGAT-I
|PGAT-II
|Unreserved/ EWS/ OBC
|Rs 1000
|Rs 1600
|SC/ ST/ PwD
|Rs 500
|Rs 800
Steps to apply for PGAT 2025
- Visit the official website allduniv.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the PGAT 2025 registration link
- Register and proceed with the applications
- Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for PGAT 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.