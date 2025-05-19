The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) results 2025. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM/ using their application number and date of birth. No score card will be provided to the candidates in hard copy by post or email.

NCHM JEE 2025 was conducted on April 27, 2025, from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm for 11,068 candidates. The examination is held for admission to the B.Sc . Course in Hospitality and Hotel Administration ( B.Sc . HHA) across the Country for 2025-26 academic session.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NCHM JEE result 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM/ Click on the NCHM JEE result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NCHM JEE result 2025.

Direct link to NCHM JEE final answer key 2025.