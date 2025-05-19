KCET result 2025 expected soon; here’s how to download
The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, is expected to announce the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 results soon. Once out, eligible candidates can download their results from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Earlier, KEA released the provisional answer key on April 18 and the objections were invited up to April 22, 2025. The examinations were conducted from April 15 to 17, 2025.
Steps to download KCET result 2025
Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/
On the homepage, click on the KCET result 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.