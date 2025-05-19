The Indian Navy has released the admit card for the Aniveer Navy MR/SSR — 02/2025. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

As per a report by JAGRAN Josh, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 22 to 26 across the country. Applicants can check the exam syllabus available on the official portal.

Steps to download Aniveer Navy MR/ SSR admit card

Visit the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in On the homepage, click on the INET admit card 2025 link Key in your login credential and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Agniveer Navy admit card 2025.