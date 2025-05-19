The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications for 24 Assistant Environmental Engineer posts in Bihar State Pollution Control Board under Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department, Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 34/2025). Applicants can submit their forms on the official websites bpsc.bihar.gov.in or bpsconline.bihar.gov.in till June 10, 2025.

Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree or an equivalent qualification (B.E./B.Tech./AMIE) in Chemical, Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, or Environmental Engineering. B.Sc. Engineering degree considered equivalent to B.E./B.Tech. is also valid. Applicants can check the vacancy details, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

General category candidates and other unreserved applicants must pay Rs 750, while candidates belonging to SC, ST, all categories of women, and persons with disabilities (with 40% or more disability) are eligible for a reduced fee of Rs 200.

Steps to apply for AEE posts 2025

Visit the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in Go to the Apply Online tab Register yourself on the portal and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference