ISRO Recruitment 2025: Last day to apply for 63 Scientist/Engineer posts today
Candidates must complete their application process by today at the official website isro.gov.in.
Today, May 19, is the last day to apply for the post of Scientist/ Engineer 'SC' in the disciplines of Electronics, Mechanical and Computer Science. Candidates must submit their applications online at the official website of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) isro.gov.in.
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Direct link to the official notification.
Vacancy Details
|Post Name
|No of Posts
|Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Electronics)
|22
|Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Mechanical)
|33
|Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Computer Science)
|08
Steps to apply for Scientist/Engineer posts
- Visit the official website isro.gov.in
- Go to ‘Careers’ tab, and click on the Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ link
- Complete the registration by clicking on the link to apply
- Fill out the application form, pay the fee, and submit the form
- Download and print a copy of the application for future reference
Application Fee
An application fee of Rs 250 is applicable. However, Women, SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-servicemen candidates are exempted from payment.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.