Today, May 19, is the last day to apply for the post of Scientist/ Engineer 'SC' in the disciplines of Electronics, Mechanical and Computer Science. Candidates must submit their applications online at the official website of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) isro.gov.in .

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the official notification.

Vacancy Details Post Name No of Posts Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Electronics) 22 Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Mechanical) 33 Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Computer Science) 08

Steps to apply for Scientist/Engineer posts

Visit the official website isro.gov.in Go to ‘Careers’ tab, and click on the Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ link Complete the registration by clicking on the link to apply Fill out the application form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and print a copy of the application for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Application Fee

An application fee of Rs 250 is applicable. However, Women, SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-servicemen candidates are exempted from payment.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.