The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has opened the form correction window for various Group C posts, including Village Development Officer (VDO), Revenue Sub Inspector, Personal Assistant, and others. Registered candidates can rectify the errors in their application forms on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in till May 20, 2025.

The written examination is tentatively scheduled for July 27, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 416 vacancies across multiple departments.

Steps to make changes to Group C forms 2025

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group C form correction link Login and make the necessary changes Save the changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

