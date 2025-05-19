UKSSSC Group C form correction window opens at sssc.uk.gov.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can make corrections to their forms at sssc.uk.gov.in till May 20, 2025.
The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has opened the form correction window for various Group C posts, including Village Development Officer (VDO), Revenue Sub Inspector, Personal Assistant, and others. Registered candidates can rectify the errors in their application forms on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in till May 20, 2025.
The written examination is tentatively scheduled for July 27, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 416 vacancies across multiple departments.
Steps to make changes to Group C forms 2025
Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Group C form correction link
Login and make the necessary changes
Save the changes and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Group C form correction 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.