The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially released the list of candidates qualified for the Main Examination for the post of Technical Assistant Group-C. Candidates can see the shortlisted candidates’ list at the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The recruitment aims to fill 3446 posts under the Directorate of Agriculture, Agriculture Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh. A total of 37,845 candidates have been shortlisted based on their performance in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET)-2023. The Main exam schedule will be released in due course.

Steps to view UPSSSC Group-C result 2025

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in Under the "Important Announcements" section, click on the link related to the Technical Assistant Group-C Main Exam result Click on the link to view the list of shortlisted candidates Enter your required details and see the result

