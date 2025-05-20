APSC CCE 2024 admit card released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in.
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024 or CCE 2024 admit card under Advt. No. 12/2025 on the official website apsc.nic.in. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on June 8 in two shifts — 10.00 am to 12.00 pm and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm at 35 district headquarters.
The Commission aims to fill 262 vacancies.
Direct link to CCE 2024 exam schedule.
Steps to download CCE Prelims 2024 admit card
Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the latest updates
Click on the CCE Prelims 2024 admit card link
Login and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CCE Prelims 2024 admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.