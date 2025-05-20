The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the CS Executive and Professional Programme admit card for June session 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.icsi.edu.

The exam will be conducted from June 1 to 10, 2025. Students are advised to carefully read the instructions mentioned in the e- admit card before appearing in the examinations.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CS July admit card 2025

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu Go to Latest@ICSI—Students Click on the CSEET July 2025 admit card link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CS July 2025 admit card.