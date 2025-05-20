IDBI Bank will today, May 20, close the registrations for the recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) Grade 'O': 2025-26. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website idbibank.in .

The online test is expected to be conducted on June 8, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 676 JAM posts. Candidates applying for the posts should be between the ages of 20 and 25 years as on May 1, 2025.

Steps to apply for JAM posts 2025

Visit the official website idbibank.in On the homepage, go to Careers — Current Openings Click on Recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) Grade 'O' : 2025-26 Register yourself, and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JAM 2025.

The applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree with minimum of 60% marks for General, EWS and OBC candidates (55% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates) in any discipline from a recognised University. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ ST/ PwBD categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 1050 applies to all other candidates.