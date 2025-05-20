India Post GDS 3rd merit list released at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in; here’s how to download
Candidates can download the 3rd merit list from the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
Indian Post has released the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) 3rd merit list 2025 on the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Applicants can check the merit list through the Candidate’s Corner.
Shortlisted candidates are required to have their documents verified at the Division mentioned against their names. The recruitment drive aims to fill 21413 GDS posts. The applications were invited from February 10 to March 3, 2025.
Steps to download GDS 3rd merit list 2025
Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Candidate’s Corner
Click on the Division wise merit list
The merit list will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference
The third merit list has been released for all 23 circles of India Post, which include: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.