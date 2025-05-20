The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2025 ( AISSEE 2025 ) final answer key on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/ . The examination was conducted on April 5, 2025.

The provisional answer key was released on May 5, and objections were invited up to May 7, 2025. AISSEE 2025 was conducted for admission to Class VI and Class IX in Sainik Schools/ New Sainik Schools across the country for the academic year 2025-26.

Steps to download AISSEE final answer key 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the AISSEE 2025 final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Class 6th final answer key.

Direct link to Class 9th final answer key.