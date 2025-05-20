Today, May 20, is the last date to apply for the Post Graduate Admission Test 2025 (PGAT 2025) through Allahabad University’s (AU) website allduniv.ac.in. The form correction window will open from May 22 to 23, 2025.

PGAT 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on June 10, 11, 12 and 13, 2025. The exam is being conducted for the Post Graduate Admission Test for the various PG (M.A., M.Sc ., M.Com ., B.Ed. M.Ed., M.B.A., etc.) and other Professional Courses (LL.B., LL.M. and IPS).

Here’s the detailed notification.

Here’s the deferment notification.

Application Fee Category PGAT-I PGAT-II Unreserved/ EWS/ OBC Rs 1000 Rs 1600 SC/ ST/ PwD Rs 500 Rs 800

Steps to apply for PGAT 2025

Visit the official website allduniv.ac.in On the homepage, click on the PGAT 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the applications Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for PGAT 2025.