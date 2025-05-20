The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will close the online entrance exam registration window for admissions to various Postgraduate Programmes (Academic Year 2025-26) today, May 20. Eligible candidates can apply for the PG courses at www.unipune.ac.in .

The PG online entrance exams will be conducted on June 3 to 5, 2025. Applicants can check the exam pattern, syllabus, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the detailed notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 800, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to reserved category candidates.

Steps to apply for SPPU UG/ PG courses 2025

Visit the official website unipune.ac.in On the homepage, go to the Admission tab Go to the ‘Registration’ tab and create an account Login to the portal and apply for the desired course Upload documents, pay the fee, and submit the application form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for PG courses 2025.