The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2025 admit cards for May 24 to 31 exams. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted on May 24, 25, and 31 for a duration of 3 hours.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call the NTA Helpline number 011-40759000 or write to NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in . The candidates are also advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA https://exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/ for latest updates,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download SWAYAM Jan 2025 admit card

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/ On the homepage, click on the SWAYAM January 2025 admit card link Key in your login details, and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SWAYAM Jan 2025 admit card.