The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination, 2024, recommending 143 candidates for appointment to the prestigious Indian Forest Service.

Appointments will be finalized by the Government of India, subject to the candidates meeting all eligibility criteria and satisfactory verification of documents as per the examination rules.

Vacancies Subject to Government approval Category Vacancies General 61 EWS 15 OBC 40 SC 23 ST 11

However, the results of 07 candidates have been withheld. Additionally, 02 current vacancies under the PwBD-1 category have been carried forward to the next recruitment cycle due to the non-availability of suitable candidates.

Steps to check the IFS final result

Visit the official UPSC website upsc.gov.in Under the ‘What's New’ section, click on ‘Final Result: IFS (Main) Exam 2024’ Open the PDF file that appears View the list of shortlisted candidates

Direct link to the results.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.