Today, May 20, 2025, marks the last day to submit applications for the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), via the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The registration deadline for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2025 was previously extended by JEECUP.

A revised examination timetable is expected to be issued in due course. As per the new notification on the official website, admit cards will be made available shortly. Candidates may refer to the Information Bulletin for details regarding eligibility criteria, examination schedule, pattern, syllabus, and other relevant information.

Here’s the JEECUP 2025 Information Bulletin.

Steps to register for JEECUP 2025

Visit the official JEECUP website jeecup.admissions.nic.in On the homepage, click on the ‘UPJEE 2025 Registration’ link Fill out the application form Pay the application fee, and submit the form Download and print the confirmation page for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Application Fee

General / Other Backward Class (OBC) - Rs 300 per application

per application Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribe (ST) - Rs 200 per application

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.