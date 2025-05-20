The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education ( APSCHE ) is expected to release the Integrated Common Entrance Test 2025 ( AP ICET 2025 ) results tomorrow, May 21. Once out, eligible candidates can download their results from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in .

The exams were conducted on May 7, 2025. The exam is conducted for admissions into first year of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) offered by various university constituent and affiliated colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2025-26.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download AP ICET result 2025

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, go to the AP ICET 2025 tab Click on the AP ICET result 2025 link Login and download the result Take a printout for future reference