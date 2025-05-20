The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has activated the objection window for the Preliminary Examination of the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination (CTSRE) - 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) recruitment exam conducted on May 18, 2025, can now raise objections to the preliminary answer key via the official portal ossc.gov.in.

Candidates who find discrepancies in the preliminary answer key can submit objections till May 22, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 381 vacancies. The selection process includes the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certificate Verification.

Steps to download CTSRE answer key 2025

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the the homepage, click on the CTSRE answer key 2025 link Log in using your username and password Check and download the answer key Submit suggestion, if any

Direct link to answer key/ objection window.

